Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) PT at $57.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.72 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

