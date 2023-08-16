Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $118.43

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. Etsy has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

