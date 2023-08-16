Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT at $61.50

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

