Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) PT at $33.80

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $3,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,176,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $3,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,176,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,106,584 over the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

