Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $98.88

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

