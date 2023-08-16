Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 175

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.22).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 235 ($2.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.41), for a total transaction of £418,180.50 ($530,483.95). In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40), for a total value of £179,349.66 ($227,514.47). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.41), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($530,483.95). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.87) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.80 ($2.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

