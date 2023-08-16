Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $98.18

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

MCHP opened at $80.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.