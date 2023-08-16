Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $12.48

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after buying an additional 803,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

