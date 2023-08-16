Brokers Issue Forecasts for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daré Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
DARE opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.
