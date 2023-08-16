Brokers Issue Forecasts for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daré Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

DARE opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.