Brokers Offer Predictions for SLR Investment Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Compass Point cut their price target on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

