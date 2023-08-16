Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $449.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

