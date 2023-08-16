Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

