Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 2.6%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.57 and last traded at $167.33. Approximately 149,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,063,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

