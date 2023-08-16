CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 258,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.74.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.33.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

