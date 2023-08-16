CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) versus Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Financial Survey

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $139.65 million 0.08 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.13 CalAmp $294.95 million 0.09 -$32.49 million ($0.67) -1.07

Analyst Ratings

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. CalAmp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airspan Networks and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 CalAmp 1 1 0 0 1.50

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 297.93%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67% CalAmp -8.09% -50.27% -2.24%

Summary

CalAmp beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

