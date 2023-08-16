California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,937 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.