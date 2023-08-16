Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 44,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $64.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products for both adult-use and medical purposes. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada Cannabis, Rest-of-world Cannabis, Storz and Bickel, BioSteel, This Works, and Other. The Canada Cannabis segment includes the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis, hemp, and cannabis products in Canada.

