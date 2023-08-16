Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.62). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,495,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

