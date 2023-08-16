Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on AxoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $6.16 on Monday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

