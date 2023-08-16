Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SoundThinking, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

SSTI stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $269.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SoundThinking by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

