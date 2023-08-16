Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

CPRX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

