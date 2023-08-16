Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $182.74 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,022,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

