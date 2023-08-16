Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Critical Review

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) and Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vossloh pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Central Japan Railway pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vossloh pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vossloh is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Vossloh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $10.36 billion N/A $1.62 billion $0.97 12.94 Vossloh N/A N/A N/A ($13.01) -3.94

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Central Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Vossloh. Vossloh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.5% of Vossloh shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Vossloh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 17.60% 7.06% 2.80% Vossloh N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Central Japan Railway and Vossloh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Vossloh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Japan Railway beats Vossloh on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. The Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications. The Lifecycle Solutions division engages in rail trading, long-rail unloading at construction sites, welding new rails, reconditioning old rails, on-site welding, rail replacement, rail grinding/milling, rail inspection, and construction site supervision activities. This division also organizes and monitors rail shipments to construction sites; and enables on-site availability of the unloading systems. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany.

