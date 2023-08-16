Chardan Capital Cuts Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $5.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLN

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.