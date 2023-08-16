Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 66.7% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

