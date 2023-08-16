Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 21.1 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

