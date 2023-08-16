Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 918 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.91 and its 200 day moving average is $237.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

