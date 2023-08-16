Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

