Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLAR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

