Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Up 12.5% in July

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 158.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

