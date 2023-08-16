Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 634 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

