Comparing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Coles Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.54% 17.98% 1.46% Coles Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arko and Coles Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coles Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Coles Group.

79.2% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arko and Coles Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.34 24.35 Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Coles Group.

Summary

Arko beats Coles Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its 933 stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates 711 fuel and convenience stores; and operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

