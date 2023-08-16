Comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 20.13% 15.24% 1.25% Bank of Marin Bancorp 26.43% 9.39% 0.93%

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Business Financial Services pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 1.81 $40.86 million $4.46 7.35 Bank of Marin Bancorp $140.95 million 2.36 $46.59 million $2.44 8.46

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Business Financial Services and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. It offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

