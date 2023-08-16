Comparing Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) & Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 17.35% 15.60% 13.91% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovative Solutions and Support and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Decision Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 5.00 $5.52 million $0.29 27.41 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

