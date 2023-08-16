Comparing Osisko Development (ODV) & The Competition

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Osisko Development to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $56.32 million -$148.04 million -1.91 Osisko Development Competitors $1.73 billion -$48.24 million -11.31

Osisko Development’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 702 2979 3820 88 2.43

Osisko Development presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.78%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 261.77%. Given Osisko Development’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04% Osisko Development Competitors -43.35% -6.45% -1.92%

Summary

Osisko Development competitors beat Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.