ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

