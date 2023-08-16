ConocoPhillips Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 29,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 19,517 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

