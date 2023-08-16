Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CBKM opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

