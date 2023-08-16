Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of CBKM opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
