Contrasting FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

FinWise Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $80.30 million 1.61 $25.11 million $1.40 7.19 Pacific Premier Bancorp $857.33 million 2.64 $283.74 million $2.80 8.44

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FinWise Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 22.67% 13.38% 4.57% Pacific Premier Bancorp 28.25% 9.53% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats FinWise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp



FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

