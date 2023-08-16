Contrasting RXO (RXO) & Its Rivals

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,122.56% 19.41% -1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RXO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.23 billion $92.00 million 174.55 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $265.81 million 36.28

Analyst Ratings

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RXO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 65 507 1345 21 2.68

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.75%. Given RXO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RXO peers beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

