Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $562.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $562.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.96 and its 200 day moving average is $512.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

