Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $562.67.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.77. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.