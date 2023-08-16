Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 294.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,644,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,705 shares of company stock worth $611,277. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 32.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Criteo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

