Critical Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 2.17 -$60.83 million ($0.29) -1.23 Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.50 -$77.21 million ($1.26) -4.64

Profitability

Hycroft Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -183.06% -101.21% -23.52% Centerra Gold -34.71% -6.96% -5.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.64%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

