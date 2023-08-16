Critical Comparison: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmland Partners and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.49%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.18%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

This table compares Farmland Partners and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 28.77% 2.97% 1.49% City Office REIT -5.76% -1.51% -0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 8.71 $11.67 million $0.26 41.96 City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.08 $16.99 million ($0.45) -10.82

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Farmland Partners pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats City Office REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

