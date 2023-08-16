Critical Survey: United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LGI Homes 2 1 2 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $116.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.62%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -34.41% 13.14% LGI Homes 9.44% 12.30% 6.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and LGI Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A LGI Homes $2.30 billion 1.38 $326.57 million $8.69 15.49

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Summary

LGI Homes beats United Homes Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.