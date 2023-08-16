Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 6,536 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,214,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,434,090.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $522.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 142.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 41.7% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

