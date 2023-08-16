Cutera, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cutera in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($3.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cutera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cutera’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Cutera Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $13.11 on Monday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.04). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cutera by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cutera by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.