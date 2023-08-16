CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $15.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBAY. B. Riley boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of CBAY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,192 shares of company stock valued at $991,515. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

