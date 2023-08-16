DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.43 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

